New ‘discovery hub’ opens at Warnham Local Nature Reserve

The octagonal-shaped hub is a multifunctional space with floor to ceiling windows offering views across the reserve’s millpond.

Inside there is information about the industrial, natural and social heritage of the nature reserve, interactive displays and details of recent sightings on the reserve.

Surrounding the hub is the Shelley Wildlife Garden, named after the iconic local poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, whose love of the environment has inspired its design.

The new Discovery Hub at Warnham Local Nature Reserve is declared open

Also now fully open is the Heron’s Rest café.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel said:“We are really delighted that the discovery hub is a now ready for visitors to enjoy.

“It is an exciting addition and attraction for all ages at the reserve, showing off a really unique design and giving amazing views over the millpond.

“It is also home to a vast array of informative and educational experiences, helping visitors to engage with the wildlife, nature and the heritage of our district.

“I would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the experience for themselves.”

To celebrate the opening this half-term from October 25 to 29 the council, in conjunction with the Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve and Sussex Wildlife Trust, are offering a range of free activities for children of all ages from arts and crafts sessions to creative trails and nature activities.