Naturalist David Attenborough sings the praises of nightingales at rewilding estate near Horsham

Sir David spoke of the successful breeding of nightingales at the Knepp Estate at West Grinstead while hosting the BBC TV programme The Wonder Of Song on Monday (January 3).

And now Knepp’s owners Isabella Tree and her husband Sir Charles Burrell are hoping that Sir David’s endorsement will inspire more rewilding schemes in Britain and lead to yet more increases in nightingale populations.

Isabella said: “We’re so delighted Sir David featured Knepp in his beautiful programme The Wonder of Song, culminating in the story of our nightingales.

Sir David Attenborough in scrubland on the Knepp Estate at West Grinstead. Photo: Mike Birkhead Associates

“From having no records of nightingales at Knepp in 2001 when we began rewilding, we now have one of the densest populations in the UK.

“Last summer we recorded 40 singing males - largely thanks to our naturally regenerated scrubland and the complex habitats created by our free-roaming herbivores.

“We now have insects in abundance – a food resource for nightingales and myriad other songbirds – and thorny places for them to nest, where they can escape predation.

“Much of the footage of Sir David talking to camera in the field was filmed at Knepp but a cameraman was here through spring and summer 2020 capturing that amazing footage of nightingales and other songbirds.

Nightingales have increased in number on the Knepp Estate at West Grinstead. Photo: David Oldham

“We hope this will inspire more rewilding in the UK and particularly of scrubland which is so often overlooked in conservation efforts.

“Our nightingales could naturally want to spill out into the wider landscape and it would be heartening to know there is more habitat being created for them out there to encourage a population increase.

“It would be so easy to turn the fate of this wonderful endangered bird around in the UK, if only we have the will to do it.”