Mystery human remains re-buried in poignant South Downs service
Mystery human remains discovered in a South Downs village have been re-buried in a poignant ceremony.
The remains - skeletons of 64 men, women and children - are thought to be hundreds of years old but no-one has been able to establish their identities.
They were found during building work at St Mary’s Church in Thakeham and it was there that they were re-buried in a mass grave yesterday (Tuesday) with a special service conducted by the vicar, the Rev Sara-Jane Stevens.
Cliff Purvis, chairman of the church’s building committee, described the service - ‘to those known only to God’ - as ‘very moving and poignant.’
The skeletons were found buried beneath an old vestry while workmen were beginning to construct a new vestry in its place.
Following their discovery, the skeletons were kept safely beneath and around the altar of the 12th century St Mary’s Church until yesterday’s service.