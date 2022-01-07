MP visits new Discovery Hub at Warnham Nature Reserve
Horsham MP Jeremy Quin MP dropped in to see Horsham District Council’s new Discovery Hub at Warnham Local Nature Reserve today (January 7).
The hub was opened to the public at the end of October at the same time as a new Shelley Wildlife Garden at the reserve.
The hub has a unique octagonal design with floor to ceiling windows offering view across the reserve’s Millpond.
Inside there is information about the industrial, natural and social heritage of the nature reserve with interactive displays.
Details are posted of recent wildlife sightings on the reserve and what visitors can look out for.
Surrounding the hub is the Shelley Wildlife Garden, named after the romantic local poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, whose love of the environment has inspired its design.