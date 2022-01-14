Missing teenager could be in Sussex, according to police

Officers said they are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of Lucas Rosario-Hanson, who has been missing from Wolverhampton since Tuesday, December 14.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Lucas, 15, is known to frequent Sussex and the Eastbourne area in particular, as well as Wolverhampton and London.

“He is 5’5” and of a slim build, with afro-style hair and sometimes wears glasses.

Picture from Sussex Police