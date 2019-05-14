Medieval knight among attractions at historic village fete

A descendant of the first Knight Templar - in full knight costume - will be among visitors to a village fete near Horsham later this month.

The fete is being held at Shipley, once home to writer and historian Hilaire Belloc, to raise funds for the village’s Knights Templar 12th century church, St Mary’s.

Hundreds of people attended the fete last year and organisers are hoping for even more at this year’s ‘bigger and better’ event being held in the shadow of the ‘Jonathan Creek’ windmill on May Bank Holiday.

It promises fun for all the family with children’s games, a butterfly trail, a vintage car display, a tombola, bacon butties, plants, books, bric-a-brac, ice creams, raffle prizes, Sussex crafts, preserves, a Beer and Pimms Tent, Sussex’s very own Cabin Pressure Gin, local crafts and homemade cakes.

Children are being invited to bring their teddies for a ‘Teddy Tumble from the Tower’ challenge.

There will be a livestock petting area, a display of unique wooden furniture decorated for the day with crafted cushions to lounge on. Canine companions will also be in the spotlight with an array of stalls for dogs – including accessories, dog rescue and re-homing, grooming, walking, and even doggy ice-cream in a tub.

WISH – an employment support club - are hosting a free clinic for anyone who brings along their CV with tips on how to refresh and update it.

The fete is a fringe event for the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.

Entry is free and free parking is signposted in Red Lane, Shipley. It is being held on Bank Holiday Monday May 27 from 11am to 4pm.

The earliest record of Shipley church, which stands in water meadows by the Adur, is from 1073. It was granted to the Catholic military order the Knights Templar in 1139. As well as the descendant of the very first Knight Templar attending this year’s village fete, there will also be a documentary maker of a programme about the ancient order.