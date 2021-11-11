McDonalds speaks out on plans for new Billingshurst restaurant

It says that if the restaurant goes ahead it will offer more than 65 new jobs and help boost the local economy.

The company has launched an online public consultation over its proposals for the new 100-seater restaurant and drive-thru at Billingshurst business park off Stane Street.

And it is seeking to address already-voiced public concerns over litter and traffic congestion.

An artist's impression of the proposed McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru at Billingshurst

In its consultation document, McDonalds says: “We think this is an exciting opportunity to bring new local jobs and investment to Billingshurst, and to support the village through our grassroot initiatives.”

It says it will create more than 65 full and part time jobs for local people. “Based on statistics gathered in 2017, McDonald’s contributed a total of 135 jobs to the wider Horsham area,” says the company.

It adds: “McDonald’s are committed to keeping the area around their Billingshurst Business Park restaurant clean and tidy.

“All our restaurants are equipped with recycling facilities for customers dining inside and waste bins around the restaurant for those heading to the car park.”

It says it will conduct “a minimum of three daily litter picks for all litter within a 150m vicinity of the site.”

It says it has also consulted West Sussex highway chiefs over public concerns that the restaurant would add to traffic problems in the area.

“As part of the application, we have been engaging with the county highway authority, who make sure that there will be no significant impact on local roads from our proposals.

“After assessing the application, it has been confirmed that highways raise no objection to the scheme.”

It also says it wants to help local charities.

“McDonald’s strive to make a positive impact in areas where we work. For example, McDonalds’ partnership with the four UK football associations has helped to provide hundreds of free sessions of football delivered across the UK,” it says.

“Local franchisees are encouraged to support local charities and we would love to know more about existing charities in Billingshurst.”