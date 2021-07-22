Worthing mayor and mayoress Lionel and Karen Harman had the difficult job of judging the winners.

McCarthy Stone set the challenge to reflect the name of its development, Neptune House, and donated £250 to the school to encourage the creative writing talents of the next generation.

Year-five pupil Vilte was awarded first place and received £40 book vouchers for her short story Under the Sea and on the Shore, which beautifully described the wonders of the sea.

Short story competition winners from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Worthing, from left, Lakmudu, Vilte and Isali

Lakmudu, also in year five, came second and year-three pupil Isali was third, taking home £30 and £20 book vouchers respectively for their captivating story telling.

Teacher Candice Lloyd said: “The pupils who took part in the short story competition really enjoyed the creative challenge and we were very impressed with the range of stories that were submitted across the year groups based on the theme.