Love Local Littlehampton continues in town centre

The Love Local programme is giving local residents the chance to participate in creating a giant mural for the town, as well as bringing a carnival atmosphere with steel pan band, Sussex Steel.

Award-winning South Coast social enterprise, UCanSpray will be setting up the six metre mural and encouraging people of all ages to get involved.

People who participate will learn how to create art using non-toxic chalk sprays before creating the mural.

Sussex Steel to perform at LOVE Local Littlehampton on Saturday to bring a carnvial atmosphere

A spokesperson for the programme said: “The mural will be insect themed, to reflect a love for our natural world.

“The artwork will later be used as unique decoration for one of the city’s community centres.”

They added: “The LOVE Local programme is as much about celebrating the creative work of local young people as well as sharing great arts events for the whole family, so it’s brilliant to be showcasing the work of children and young people from across the town.”

In the centre of the High Street, Sussex Steel, which started off as a school group at The Littlehampton Academy, will be playing from 12.30pm for two hours to bring a carnival atmosphere to the town.