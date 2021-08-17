Littlehampton sandcastle competition ‘surpassed high bar of creativity’

The Littlehampton sandcastle competition, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, returned to the beach on Thursday.

Competitors were split into three categories, under fives, over fives, and ten and over, and had one hour to create a sandcastle to ‘wow’ the judges.

Prizes for the best sandcastle were donated from Harbour Park, Bah-Humbug Sweets, Morrisons, East Beach Café, and Mewsbrook Park Café.

A spokesperson from the council said: “The winners of the under fives, judged by Councillor Andrea Turner on behalf of Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper was won by Wilfred and Geoffrey.

“The packed over fives category, judged by Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts (LOCA) volunteers dressed as pirates was won by Aian.

“Lily and Fred scooped first prize in the 10 and over category, judged by the mayor of Littlehampton Michelle Molloy.”

Chairman of the community resources committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “This year surpassed an already high bar for creativity.

“Our beaches are perfect for making sand creations and it was great to see so many families enjoying themselves at the event.

“The imagination and skill on display was outstanding which made the judging an impossible task but thanks to my fellow judges we were able to crown this year’s Kings and Queens.

“A huge thanks goes out to all our event supporters, Harbour Park, Bah-Humbug Sweets, Morrisons, Mewsbrook Park Café and East Beach Café for their generous contributions.”

1. Littlehampton Town Council Sandcastle Competition Lily and Fred, winners of the aged ten and over category at the sandcastle competition with their prizes in Littlehampton Buy photo

2. Littlehampton Town Council Sandcastle Competition Wilfred and Geoffrey, winners of the five and under category at the sandcastle competition with their prizes in Littlehampton Buy photo

3. Littlehampton Town Council Sandcastle Competition Aian, winners of the over five category sandcastle competition with their prizes at Littlehampton beach Buy photo

4. Littlehampton Town Council Sandcastle Competition Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts volunteers dressed as pirates at the sandcastle competition at Littlehampton beach Buy photo