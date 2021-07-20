David Cook has served as president on three previous occasions, so this will be his fourth term.

His main objective during the next year is to see the restart of the many Lions fundraising activities that had to be suspended during lockdown.

He said the support given to the Lions club during the past two years had been remarkable, however, and under the leadership of David Bishop, members had been able to help many individuals and organisations.

Mr Cook was born in Kent where he worked in banking for 24 years before moving to the Littlehampton area in 1987 to continue his career.

He and his wife Christine have been married for 50 years. They have two children and five grandchildren.