Littlehampton girl raises over £800 for Guide Dogs charity

Paige Skinner, from Littlehampton, climbed Mount Snowdon in Wales on Saturday (August 21) for the Guide Dogs charity.

Paige’s mum and dad, Samantha, 32, and Mark 34, of Linnet Close, accompanied Paige on the seven-hour trek up the mountain.

During the first lockdown in spring last year, Paige developed an interest in raising money for the charity.

Her mum said that she wanted to raise money to help with the cost of training the dogs to give visually impaired people their independence.

Samantha said Paige felt so proud of herself after the climb. She added: “Paige got to the top and back down again smiling, even though the weather wasn’t in our favour – it rained 95 per cent of the climb.

“She was a superstar. It took seven hours in total including stops and she was amazed by the beautiful scenery.

“We are so proud of what she achieved, like she is with herself. She acted so grown up talking to people along the way telling them her story.

“She has a natural flare for climbing like her dad and she really was a pleasure to climb with.

“When we got to the top she had raised £770 for the guide dogs, although this amount is still going up and we are now at £855.”

1. Paige in her climbing gear with her medal after completing the seven hour trek up Mount Snowdon

2. Despite the rain, Paige, her dad Mark, and her mum Samantha, reached the top of Mount Snowdon and raised £770 for the Guide Dogs charity

3. Paige, and her dad Mark, making their way up the slippery rocks of Mount Snowdon on their trek for the Guide Dogs charity

4. Paige at the information spot about the Miners' and Pyg track up Mount Snowdon