Lego house building competition: Worthing boy’s impressive three-storey design wins Taylor Wimpey challenge
Children at The Laurels Primary School in Worthing were tasked with designing their dream Lego house for a competition set by Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties.
Aidan Iqbal was crowned the winner of the £50 gift voucher prize for his luxurious three-storey design.
Charlotte Bull, headteacher, said: “The Lego competition was a huge success and we were proud of all children who submitted their entries.
“The pupils were enthused and motivated to take part and it was a great way to end the school year.
“The children enjoyed sharing their house designs for the competition. We had everything from three-storey designs to colourful bungalows – so they really got creative.”
The Laurels is near to Taylor Wimpey’s Barley Grange Phase 4 development.
Roz Wells, sales and marketing director, said: “When the entries arrived, we were blown away by the creativity and thought that the children of The Laurels Primary School had put into their Lego houses.
“We’d like to say a big thank you to all that entered, and a special congratulations to Aidan for his winning submission. There was plenty of food for thought here and we’ll take these designs away and consider them for future Taylor Wimpey developments.”