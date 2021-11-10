Law firm launches new Horsham office with a party

With conveyancer Yvonne Bourne at the helm, Taylor Rose MW’s office is located in Worthing Road in the town centre.

The new office will offer property services including residential sales and purchases, mortgages and re-mortgages, transfers of equity, auctions and buy to let.

Yvonne said: “I am delighted to be offering conveyancing services to the people of Horsham and surrounding areas, having grown up in the area and worked locally for the last 20 years.

Taylor Rose MW has opened a brand-new Horsham office with a launch at Mungo's Bar.

“Suzzan Harding and I understand that buying or selling property is one of the biggest things you may go through in life and we understand your challenges and your ambitions.

“We will provide you with clear, concise legal advice in a language you can understand and help guide you through the process.”

Staff, friends, and contacts of the firm celebrated in style at Mungos, in Park Place.

Yvonne said: “We had a fantastic time celebrating the opening of our new office and would like to thank everyone for coming to celebrate with us.

“I am excited to have been a part of the opening of the new Taylor Rose MW Horsham office and look forward to delivering our vision of smart modern law to our clientele around the area along with my wonderful assistant Suzzan.”

Taylor Rose MW is a relatively new firm that was created in February 2020, unifying previously known companies Taylor Rose TTKW and MW Solicitors.

The company strive to build trusted relationships with people and organisations and help them to successfully overcome challenges in life and in business.

Contact the office to arrange an appointment.

The office is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.