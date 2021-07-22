Lancing Garden Competition 2021: Community competition back with a vengeance

Judges were treated to some blooming lovely displays as they toured the village on Sunday, deciding the award winners in four categories.

Front garden of the year went to Trevor and Pauline Mayhew, of Manor Road, with two Chester Avenue gardens as runners-up, Patricia Pannett in second place and David and Jill Herson third.

Keep Lancing Lovely was delighted to win the ‘environmentally friendly, birds and bees’ category for its stunning railway gardens and community dedication.

Keep Lancing Lovely, winners of the best environmentally friendly garden

The community initiative is run by volunteers to promote civic pride by doing litter picks, beach cleans and guerrilla gardening.

The team thanked the judging panel and everyone in Lancing who inspires members to want to make the village better for all.

Jaynie Sykes-Strudwick and the famous Lancing boat on Beach Green won the prize for communal and shared spaces.

Zoe Imbimbo and Paul Stannard impressed judges with their creative wheelbarrows and sense of adventure in what could have been a challenging space, winning the category for planters, tubs, containers and hanging baskets.

Zoe Imbimbo and Paul Stannard impressed judges with their creative wheelbarrows

Danny Jackson, Churchill Ward parish councillor, lead judge and organiser, said: “Congratulations to the winners and all participants and those who helped to make this a great success.

“It was all made possible by our wonderful sponsors Middleton Estates and Gardner and Scardifield, the hard work of our judges and Lancing Parish Council.”

Lancing Parish Council first held the garden competition in 2017 and it was such a success, it became an annual event.