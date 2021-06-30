‘Iconic’ Goodyear blimp set to fly over Sussex

According to organisers, the ‘iconic’ blimp will be over the south coast tomorrow as part of its journey to Calais.

It will arrive in the UK over Hastings before flying along the south coast. The flightpath will take it over Eastbourne Brighton, Worthing, Portsmouth and Southampton, before heading inland over Winchester, Horsham, Royal Tunbridge Wells and finally Dover.

Known for its aerial coverage of huge sports and entertainment events, the blimp has returned to act as an ambassador for Goodyear, the American tire manufacturer.

The famous blimp. Photo from Goodyear Corporate. SUS-210630-145419001

The airship, which is the length of 17 London black cabs, made its first trip to England in 1972 and has previously covered the 1980 FA Cup Final at Wembley, Live Aid in 1985, and two royal weddings.