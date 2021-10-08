Hundreds of motorists start charity ride in Horsham District, raising £17,500

On Sunday September 26 more than 250 riders, some from as far as Belgium, risked the petrol crisis to give their support to the Ride of the Ruperts.

The annual ride, brainchild of founder and avid motorcyclist Steve Morrell, is now in it’s fourth year and to date has raised over £50,000 for charity. Now Whizz-Kidz will be able to buy a number of specialist wheelchairs for disabled young people from the money raised. The event welcomes motorcyclists and pillions from all walks of life, who dress up in dapper clothing for a day of fun and to ride 60 miles through some beautiful Sussex villages and towns on an amazing array of machines - including some whacky sidecars.

The event starts each year at the Milk Churn café in Rudgwick, famous for its award wining Sussex Charmer cheese. This year the riders indulged in some delicious cheese on toast before being briefed and setting off for a jaunt in their tweeds. On route the riders received plenty of happy waves and warm wishes from passers-by, who came out of their houses and businesses to watch the wonderful spectacle pass.

A post-ride party was held at a new venue for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, the B Road Hunting Club near Lewes, with food, drink, live music and prize giving for participants who had given the event their very best commitment.

