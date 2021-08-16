Horsted Keynes care home recruiting following dementia wing extension

More help caring for residents is needed at Westall House which has so far welcomed nine residents to the new wing, with a further six set to join them soon.

Jemma Thompson, the home’s operational manager, said: “We are looking to recruit local talent to support our residents and provide high standards of care, including in senior and carer roles.

“I would urge those working in the sector, and those looking to work in dementia care, to consider joining our friendly team and benefit from the opportunities that working at Westall House could bring to their career.”

The dementia-friendly section at the Abbeyfield Society-managed home was opened in October 2020 in a low key Covid-19 compliant ceremony in October 2020 by BBC presenter Kate Derham

In addition to an en-suite room, each resident receives round-the-clock personalised care, three home-cooked meals per day and a varied programme of stimulating activities and social events.

The extension has also introduced state-of-the-art furniture, a quiet and calming ambience, brand new activity rooms, and a spa bathroom with assisted bathing facilities, all complemented by the home’s landscaped gardens and views.

Jemma said: “The dementia wing is unique to the local area in its ability to provide the specialised care that older people living with dementia need.

“We provide a safe, tailor-made environment for the residents. It is small, friendly, and the rooms have been specifically designed to create a calming effect. We put on regular activities that are proven to help those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“The residents are cared for by a staff team who have a wealth of expertise in caring for older people with specific needs.”

All staff at Westall House’s new dementia wing are trained in understanding dementia to provide an environment in which those living with the illness can not only live, but thrive.

The training is delivered by Abbeyfield’s highly regarded learning and development team, whose programmes are endorsed by the Learning & Performance Institute and Skills for Care.

Michelle Wilcox, head of care, said: “Westall House is my second family. The passion and dedication my team shows every day is just amazing.

“The residents are at the centre of everything that we do. Coming to work at Westall House was by far the best decision I ever made, I just wish I had come to work here sooner!”

Westall House is also set to open a new independent living development on-site this winter.

This will comprise of 24 fully-furnished one and two-bedroom apartments, available for purchase or rental. The residents of the new development will receive two meals per day and an extra care service tailor-made to each person’s needs where required.

Jemma said: “We have a long history in the area of providing excellent care and support for older people, with out strong links with the local community and our intergenerational initiatives.

“In time for our 25th anniversary, the new wing provides much-needed dementia-friendly care for the local community. The independent living development will further enhance the provision for older people in the local area.

“Now that Covid-19 restrictions are easing, we look forward to once again working with organisations in the local area, including the pre-school, primary school, local amateur dramatics society, the WI, and the young carers group.

“We are very focused on the importance of intergenerational activities and events with the local children and the interaction they have with our residents. We are making the finishing touches to our new children’s play area, which will enable the residents to sit outside with their loved ones and watch their grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing.”