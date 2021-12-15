Kingston University learning disability nursing student Jessica Ball was recognised for her work in improving outcomes for people with learning disabilities.

Jessica worked at Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, a special educational needs school in Horsham, where she supported pupils aged between three and 19 years old – two of whom who have learning disabilities, are still supported by her today.

The now third-year student followed in the footsteps of her parents, who also trained as nurses 35 years ago and were taught by the same lecturer, Professor Trish Griffin.

Horsham student awarded Nurse of the Year at University.

Jessica was given the award during a virtual ceremony at Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s annual Mary Seacole Conference, which celebrates nursing excellence.

Jessica was the first student nurse to go on a unique placement run jointly by Surrey and Borders Partnership Learning Disability Acute Liaison Team and the Safeguarding Service for Epsom and St Helier Hospitals in Surrey.

During her placement, Jessica identified a need for more information on wards for looking after patients with learning disabilities.

She produced a learning disability information booklet that could be a reference guide for healthcare professionals at the hospitals. It proved so invaluable that she shared it with other hospitals across Surrey. Jessica also established several outreach opportunities, including showcasing how learning disability nursing can improve health outcomes for those using accident and emergency services.

The accident and emergency department found Jessica’s contribution so valuable they asked her to return to run extra training.

Jessica said: “Trish, along with my other lecturers Anne Ambridge and Daniel Marsden, have really supported me during my studies and have pushed me out of my comfort zone – which has been really important for me,

“It’s been an uncertain time for everyone, but Kingston University went over and above to support us and adapt the way they delivered our course.”

Lecturer Anne Ambridge said: “As her personal tutor it fills me with so much pride to see all her efforts rewarded. We need innovative and enthusiastic students like Jessica to make a difference to the lives of people with a learning disability.”