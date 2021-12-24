Horsham swimming club gets four-figure sponsorship

With more than 300 members and an uncertain future after lockdown, an online appeal for funds had already helped to generate more than £8,000.

Now, a new four-figure sponsorship agreement with Billingshurst-based home developer Thakeham Group is a welcome boost in their fight for survival.

Atlantis Swimming Club chairman Matthew Cumber, said: “This has been a challenging period for everyone involved in grassroots sport. And none more so than swimming.

Atlantis Swimming Club gets sponsored by the Thakeham Group.

“It has been very stop-start for a number of months during lockdown. We have only returned to normal training since September.

“After 40 years serving the Horsham swimming community, we launched an appeal for funds.

“People and businesses have been so generous. The sponsorship agreement with Thakeham is the final piece of the jigsaw effectively safeguarding the club for five years.

“We hope this wonderful news will encourage more swimmers to take part and join.”

