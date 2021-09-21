Horsham St John Ambulance cadets gain top awards
Young members of Horsham’s St John Ambulance were presented with Grand Prior awards last week - almost two years after they were first won.
Cadets Anya Windust, Tilly Russell and Alice Danahay had to complete a total of 16 different courses over a minimum of three years to gain the awards, some of which dated back to pre-Covid 2019.
Alice, now a young leader, is off to university to study medicine.
A number of other awards were presented at the ceremony held at St John Ambulance’s new premises at Horsham’s United Reformed Church in Springfield Road.
The group’s Badgers - 7-10-year-olds - and Cadets, 10-17-year-olds, along with adult sections meet each week on Monday and Tuesday evenings.
St John Ambulance Horsham area president Trevor Vaughan urged anyone interested in joining the group: “If you want to learn more about the unit then just come on a Monday or Tuesday evening.”