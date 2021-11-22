Horsham solicitors step in to help house movers after cyber attack

Around 20 per cent of completions are thought to have been held up following the attack on the Simplify Group of conveyancing firms.

Now Horsham-based Amanda Shaw Solicitors is providing conveyancing services for swathes of home movers caught up in the turmoil.

It is thought that the majority of property chains will include at least one party using the Simplify Group of conveyancers.

Amanda Shaw

The stricken conveyancing firms in the group, which include Premier Property Lawyers, JS Law, DC Law and Advantage Property Lawyers, provide conveyancing services for many local estate agents, including several in the Horsham district.

They are currently only able to facilitate highly urgent completion transactions and as a result many local residents have found that their moves cannot progress.

Amanda Shaw said: “In the last two weeks we have exchanged contracts on only four properties. In comparison, we would usually have finalised the moves for 25 – 30 home owners.

“However, we are very fortunate that our staff have such a considerable depth of experience, that it enables us to reassure our clients and keep things moving where possible.

“The Simplify Group have confirmed that no charges will be raised for those swapping conveyancers and so many are now switching and asking us to help them.”

She added: “Simplify have verified that they do not have a quick fix and have put a halt on all work that is not immediately necessary.

“All our existing and new clients have peace of mind in knowing that we are moving things forward, and are readily contactable for all queries, large or small.”