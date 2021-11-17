The Scouts and Explorers, aged 12-16, had successfully completed an application form, moving them to the second stage of the selection process which was the overnight camp on Saturday, November 13.

This camp was to decide the 12 young people that will represent Horsham District in South Korea as part of units 73 and 74 from West Sussex. A total of 24 young people attended, along with multiple leaders and a selection panel.

The theme of the jamboree is sustainability, which was a key part of the application process, as the young people had to describe the importance of saving the planet.

Horsham Scouts attended a camp as part of the selection process for the Jamboree in South Korea. Photo submitted to the Horsham Scouts Facebook page.

Harry Lawrence, assistant jamboree unit leader for Unit 73, said: “I personally wanted about 16 of the young people in my unit alone [to go], just because it was such an amazing group. Of course this isn’t possible, since the 12 selected will be split between the two units, but it was a clear indication that it would be a difficult decision for the selection panel.”

The weekend was filled with activities to allow the children to show their leadership, communication, team work skills and individual personalities.

Harry said: “I think one thing I wish to emphasise is the amazing Scouting talent Horsham District has to offer. The diversity of the young people attending, not only in their backgrounds, but personalities was one of my personal highlights. The young people during the activities had tonnes of fun, but when it came to the Remembrance service, I couldn’t have asked for better behaviour.”

District commissioner Sal Dartnell said: “A similar process to this will be happening across the other 10 Scout districts in West Sussex and in total will select 72 young people to go to Korea.

“We were so impressed with how 24 young people from 12 Scout groups and nine Explorer units who didn’t know each other on Saturday morning had formed great teams and made new friends by Sunday afternoon.

“Although unfortunately we can’t take them all to Korea, we are keen to harness their energy and ideas and plan to host a District camp in 2022 for all of them so that we can have more fun alongside looking to take their Sustainability ideas and implement them in our Horsham District.”

Those selected will start a 20-month programme of training in the run up to August 2023 where they will join 45,000 young people from across world in Sae Man Geum, South Korea.

Horsham Scouts are looking for new leaders.

Anyone interested should visit www.horshamscouts.com for more details.