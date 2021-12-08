Horsham schoolgirl to perform among stage legends

Thirteen-year-old Annalise Bradbury is to perform alongside a star studded cast of stage legends in the show ‘West End Does: Christmas’ at Cadogan Hall - home of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Annalise, who trains with award-winning theatre, TV and film performance programme Stagebox, will be among 60 young actors and performers who will be part of the much-anticipated show.

Stage veteran Maureen Lipman will host the show on December 19, with Gina Beck (Wicked, Showboat), Liam Tamne (Prince of Eygpt, Wicked), Aisha Jawando (Tina the Musical) and many more.

Annalise Bradbury

The star-studded cast will be supported by the Stagebox choir, performing a mix of traditional and contemporary Christmas carols and songs to get the audience into the festive spirit.

Stagebox general manager Jasmine Quinlan-Gardner said: “This is a huge moment for our wonderful members who will be representing us on stage this December. “After such limited interaction last Christmas, we’re looking forward to lighting up Cadogan Hall with a festive show and can’t wait for performance.”

‘West End Does: Christmas’ takes place at 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday December 19.