Horsham says ‘thank you’ to vaccination volunteers
Volunteers at Christ’s Hospital vaccination centre were treated to a special ‘thank-you’ event organised by Horsham District Council on Saturday.
More than 125 volunteers and NHS staff attended an evening of food, drink and music at microbrewery Brolly Brewing in Wisborough Green.
A council spokesperson said it was ‘a token of thanks for their amazing efforts during the pandemic.’
The vaccination centre has so far given out 53,000 life-saving jabs and 292 volunteers have helped, giving over 14,000 hours of work.
The volunteers gave their time both inside and outside the centre across a wide range of duties, ranging from sanitising vaccination stations, providing first aid, supporting vulnerable people and managing traffic.
The thank-you event was sponsored and funded by Air Partner Group who also allocated staff to volunteer at the vaccination centre.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for community and wellbeing Claire Vickers said: “These volunteers have given so much to their communities during a time of need and I believe it is important to recognise their efforts.
“As a fellow volunteer myself, it has been a privilege to help with this historic vaccination programme by supporting the most vulnerable in our society to get this life-saving jab.
“I would urge anyone with a bit of spare time to volunteer, not only at the vaccination centre, but in the hundreds of organisations and groups throughout our district.”