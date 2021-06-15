Horsham Rugby Club benefits from estate agents’ new reward scheme
Horsham Rugby Club has benefitted from a new reward scheme created by a Horsham estate agents.
Chesworths was able to hand over £1,354 to the club thanks to the initiative which sees ten per cent of sale fees going to the club for every property sold where the vendor is a member of the club or is introduced by one of its members.
In addition, the vendor receives a meal for two at Kaya in the Park.
Matthew Wheeler, managing director of Chesworths – which already has long-term sponsorship of the club – said: “We are delighted to support our local rugby club and are incredibly proud of the standards achieved by the players, coaches and trainers. There is also a welcoming atmosphere for supporters so we wanted to offer something to all members and their friends which would benefit the club as a whole.”
The donation will help fund the installation of new windows and bi-fold doors as part of the club’s development plans.