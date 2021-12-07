Horsham police reveal secrets of nightshift patrols - and spark an outpouring of public respect

Officers shared a glimpse of issues they have had to tackle over the past six nightshifts - and disclosed they dealt with more than 70 emergency calls and 60 priority reports.

They posted a message on social media revealing: “We have made domestic arrests, investigated stalkings, searched for and found numerous missing people, dealt with people with knives wanting to harm themselves, detained and guarded people under the mental health act.

“We have seen violence and drunkenness, helped victims through serious offences, through the loss of a loved one and taken care of the deceased.

“We have worked with ambulance and fire colleagues on numerous incidents, held the hand of someone scared, in serious medical distress - and used the warning of a taser to safely arrest someone carrying a weapon.

“Alongside many other incidents.”

The revelations have prompted many local residents to thank the officers for their work.

One woman posted on Horsham Police Facebook page: “You all do a fantastic job. Thank you.”

And a man told the officers: “Awesome work guys, it’s always to nice to see you guys out on the streets, seeing your posts highlights so many challenges you face on a day to day basis.

“This also shows us how important your role is in the community especially as we’re coming up to Christmas.

“You all do an amazing job. Thank you!!”

Another said: “Thanks for all that you do, keeping us all safe - whether that is from ourselves or from others.”

And another woman added: “Thank you for the amazing job you all do all year round. You are truly amazing people. Take care out there.”

And yet another said: “So interesting to hear what goes on. Thank you for your work.”

And another: “Praying for your safety, and as ever, grateful for all you do in our communities.”

The insight into police work was shared by officers from D Section.