Horsham police in clampdown on anti social behaviour

A spokesman said: “Guy Fawkes is often a family calendar highlight. But a small minority see this event as an excuse to act in an anti-social manner, which can lead many in our communities feeling anxious, intimidated and fearful.

“The period is traditionally extremely busy for the emergency services and our officers will continue to be visible in our communities in the run up to and during this coming weekend to help prevent and detect anti-social behaviour and disorder.

“Our neighbourhood teams will also be working closely with local authority partners to ensure that people are educated on the dangers of fireworks and bonfires, as well as the consequences of anti-social behaviour.

Police

“If you wish to report an incident of anti-social behaviour or any crime please dial 101 or use 999 in an emergency.