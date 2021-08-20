Horsham people urged: Don’t lose your right to vote

Residents are being urged to look out for their voter registration details from Horsham District Council.

The annual canvass ensures that Hthe council can keep the electoral register up to date, identifying any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so. They would then be able take part in any future elections.

Elections are due to take place in the Horsham district in May 2023.

Don't lose your right to vote

Council electorial registration officer Glen Chipp said: “It’s important that residents look out for messages from the council, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the Horsham district.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote , or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post.”

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages and check the details.