Horsham neighbours club together to buy a tree in new council planting scheme

The tree - a flowering Japanese cherry - has now been planted near the neighbours’ homes.

It is one of more than 300 young trees now being planted across West Sussex as part of the county council’s ‘Donate a Tree’ scheme.

Horsham born-and-bred Sue Sheppard said: “A tree blew down last winter in the grass area in front of our homes in Horsham and fell over a footpath.

Tom Williams from Balfour Beatty Living Places delivers a flowering Japanese Cherry tree to Sue Sheppard and her Horsham neighbours

“I was on the council’s website, looking at how to report it, when I noticed the ‘Donate a Tree’ scheme and thought it sounded interesting.

“A group of neighbours started a WhatsApp group when Covid-19 started and a number of us clubbed together to contribute to the scheme.”