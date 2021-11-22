Horsham neighbours club together to buy a tree in new council planting scheme
A group of Horsham neighbours have clubbed together to buy a tree as part of a scheme launched by West Sussex County Council.
The tree - a flowering Japanese cherry - has now been planted near the neighbours’ homes.
It is one of more than 300 young trees now being planted across West Sussex as part of the county council’s ‘Donate a Tree’ scheme.
Horsham born-and-bred Sue Sheppard said: “A tree blew down last winter in the grass area in front of our homes in Horsham and fell over a footpath.
“I was on the council’s website, looking at how to report it, when I noticed the ‘Donate a Tree’ scheme and thought it sounded interesting.
“A group of neighbours started a WhatsApp group when Covid-19 started and a number of us clubbed together to contribute to the scheme.”
Most of the 300 trees have been part-funded by residents and will receive an annual visit from a council tree maintenance team who will carry out any routine maintenance or pruning for the first three years after planting.