Horsham man is one of 76 new officers joining Sussex Police
A Horsham man is among 76 new recruits who have joined Sussex Police.
It’s the largest intake to the force in recent years.
A spokesman: “The new recruits will dedicate their time to keeping communities in Sussex safe, and are the latest to join through Operation Uplift – the national campaign to recruit an extra 20,000 officers across the country.”
New recruit Thomas Webb, 21, from Horsham, said: “This position with the police has given me an opportunity to break a cycle. I’ll be the first person in my family to get a degree and have a pension, while at the same time being able to use some of life experiences to give back to the system that helped me as a child and help others.
“That’s what makes it worth it.”
Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “To welcome another large cohort of officers is extremely positive and reassuring to the people of Sussex.”
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “It is so reassuring that despite all the obvious challenges that a career in policing will face we have people who still want to make a difference.
“Swearing the oath to serve the Queen in the office of constable brings unique responsibilities and powers to help their peers make Sussex safer for us all.
“On behalf of Sussex residents, I warmly welcome all our officers to the force and the rewarding career ahead of them.”