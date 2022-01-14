Horsham man is one of 76 new officers joining Sussex Police

It’s the largest intake to the force in recent years.

A spokesman: “The new recruits will dedicate their time to keeping communities in Sussex safe, and are the latest to join through Operation Uplift – the national campaign to recruit an extra 20,000 officers across the country.”

New recruit Thomas Webb, 21, from Horsham, said: “This position with the police has given me an opportunity to break a cycle. I’ll be the first person in my family to get a degree and have a pension, while at the same time being able to use some of life experiences to give back to the system that helped me as a child and help others.

Thomas Webb

“That’s what makes it worth it.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “To welcome another large cohort of officers is extremely positive and reassuring to the people of Sussex.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “It is so reassuring that despite all the obvious challenges that a career in policing will face we have people who still want to make a difference.

“Swearing the oath to serve the Queen in the office of constable brings unique responsibilities and powers to help their peers make Sussex safer for us all.