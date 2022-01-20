Horsham house prices increase by more than south east average

And longer-term trends show that property prices in the district achieved annual growth of 15.8 per cent.

New Land Registry figures show that, in November, Horsham house prices increased by 0.9 per cent with the average price of a house in Horsham standing at £431,854.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Horsham rose by £59,000 – putting the area sixth among the south east’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Horsham house prices rose by more than the south east average in November

The best annual growth in the region was in Hastings, where property prices increased on average by 22.4 per cent, to £276,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Woking gained just 3.7 per cent in value - but gave an average price there of £442,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Horsham in November – they increased 1.1 per cent, to £721,360 on average.

Semi-detacheds were up 17.3 per cent annually; £441,098 average.

Terraced homes were up 13.7 per cent annually; £344,270 average.

And flats were up 10.6 per cent annually; £210,465 average.

First-time buyers in Horsham spent an average of £314,000 on their property – £40,000 more than a year ago.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £517,000 on average in November – 64.5 per centmore than first-time buyers.

The most expensive properties in the south east were in Elmbridge – £692,000 on average.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.