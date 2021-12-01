Horsham family reveal their twinkling Christmas wonderland

The Christmas-crazy King family launched their grand festive switch-on this afternoon at their home in Cottingham Avenue.

And it’s all in a good cause.

Sallyanne and Grahame King’s display will be raising money for the children’s charity The Make A Wish Foundation.

Daughter Carinna said: “Sadly everyone missed us last year due to covid, so we have changed things up a bit, added new lights, changed our display and really want to raise as much as possible to make up for last year.”