Horsham family reveal their twinkling Christmas wonderland
A Horsham family brought a touch of Christmas magic to their home today when they revealed a new twinkling wonderland.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:22 pm
The Christmas-crazy King family launched their grand festive switch-on this afternoon at their home in Cottingham Avenue.
And it’s all in a good cause.
Sallyanne and Grahame King’s display will be raising money for the children’s charity The Make A Wish Foundation.
Daughter Carinna said: “Sadly everyone missed us last year due to covid, so we have changed things up a bit, added new lights, changed our display and really want to raise as much as possible to make up for last year.”
The lights will be on from 4pm - 10pm at the King’s home in Cottingham Avenue every evening from now until December 1.