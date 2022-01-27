Horsham couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

John and Judith Dale, of Eversfield Road, will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday, January 27).

The happy couple met at Brighton Road Baptist Church and were introduced by John’s sister.

But Judith said sparks didn’t fly between the two straight away.

Horsham couple John and Judith Dale celebrate 60 years of marital bliss diamond today (Thursday, January 27). Pictures courtesy of Sue Powis

When asked about her first impressions of John, she said: “I can’t remember! Not a lot. He sort of grows on you!

“There weren’t any fireworks! It was a slow gradual build up.”

But, despite this first impression, the couple went on to create many happy memories together and tied the knot in 1962.

Judith said: “We’ve got quite a few fond memories. I couldn’t pick a favourite, they’re all good memories.

The happy couple on their wedding day in 1962

“The secret of a happy marriage I would put down to give and take. We’re like a couple of old slippers really!”

The happy couple will celebrate their milestone with their loving family.

John and Judith have two children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

And their 60th wedding anniversary will not be the only reason why the family are celebrating.

Judith said: “It’s my birthday on Monday. I was 80 last year during lockdown so this is quite a big celebration.

“We’re going to the pub for lunch. There’s going to be about 16 of us.

“I’ve got one great-grandson who lives in Littlehampton and he’ll be coming up. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’ll be the first time I’ve been out in a long time. I’ve got Parkinson’s so we’ve been shielding most of the time but I’m really looking forward to it.”