Horsham community gets pedalling to help foodbank feed families over summer

The charity’s latest event brought the community together over three days in a cycle relay on static bikes to reach a target of 500km and raising more than £2,000.

On Wednesday, July 7, Slinfold Golf and Country Club staff, members and visitors jumped in the saddle in the first of three events, clocking up 212km.

On Friday, July 9, supporters pedalled 258km in the sports hall at Bluecoats Sports Centre at Christ’s Hospital and on Saturday, July 10, the event moved to Horsham Matters’ Superstore and the teams gamely cycled in the rain to rack up 176km.

The community pedalled against poverty to riase fundsfor the Horsham Foodbank to help feed families during the summer holidays SUS-210720-103817001

A ‘Give a Little Love Hamper’ was kindly donated by Waitrose and awarded to the team cycling the most miles – At Homes Estate & Lettings Agency.

Horsham Foodbank will be providing food for 140 children and their families every week throughout the school holidays, on top of its everyday foodbank sessions (six static sessions and 6 from its mobile foodbank hub).

The charity has seen demand for its services skyrocket since the beginning of the pandemic with many people’s lives impacted by job loss, furlough and illness, and in the past financial year Horsham Foodbank fed 8,506 adults and children compared with 2,900 the year before.