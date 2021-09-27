Horsham church celebrates 50 years of its playschool

Rev Michael Hogg, minister of community Evangelism, conducted a service to past playschool members and their own children, current members and past and present staff. A cake was cut and God was thanked ‘for all His help during the past half-century’.

Jean Rose, who had been treasurer from the beginning, presented a copy of the illustrated history of the playschool she wrote to Mary Smith who started the playschool in 1971. Since the beginning, it has always aimed to provide children aged three to five with safe stimulating play within a Christian environment ahead of school.