Horsham care home in ‘special measures’ comes in for more criticism

A Horsham care home that has been in ‘special measures’ for the past four months has again come in for criticism from health regulators.

Norfolk Lodge - which looks after people with learning disabilities at its premises in Norfolk Road - has been rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission.

It is the second time this year that Norfolk Lodge, run by Sussex Health Care, has received the rating.

Sussex Health Care is currently at the centre of a police investigation following the deaths of 13 people at nine of its homes.

Norfolk Lodge, which is not involved in the investigation, accommodates up to eight people. It was inspected by health watchdogs in June, and in a report just published, inspectors said they found there were risks to people over the correct administration of medicines.

There were also risks over people receiving the correct amounts of food and drink and concerns over gaps in staff training.

The inspectors said that people’s privacy and dignity was not always upheld and people’s care plans were not personalised.

Issues raised at the earlier inspection had not been rectified, the inspectors said.

But they said people told them that they liked living at Norfolk Lodge and that they liked the staff.

“We saw some examples of kind and considerate support from staff who had a caring approach,” the inspectors added.

The care home has been in special measures since April after being rated ‘inadequate’ then by the Care Quality Commission.

A spokesman for Sussex Health Care said: “We are disappointed to receive the latest report from the CQC.

“Delivering the highest quality care and support for the residents and families we serve is our overarching priority and we will be looking closely at the CQC’s findings.”