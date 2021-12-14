Charlie and Sam Smith raised more than £3,700 for the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity as they ran along Brighton seafront on Saturday (December 11).

Brighton-based Rockinghorse has provided invaluable support to their family following Charlie’s daughter Delilah’s cancer diagnosis.

In September 2021, two-year old Delilah was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare cancer that mainly affects children under the age of six, with just 40-50 children diagnosed each year in the UK.

Horsham brothers’ seafront Santa Dash raises over £3,700 for Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

Charlie said: “We’ve all been absolutely amazed by the generosity of our friends and family – our initial target was £100, so to reach over £3,700 is just mind blowing.

“Rockinghorse believes that, no matter where they are, children should always be allowed to be children.

“The charity has really helped Delilah and us through her gruelling treatment and we know how much it means to so many other children and their families as they face their tough days.”

Holly Smith, Delilah’s mum, said: “Being told that your child has cancer is utterly devastating.

“Since her diagnosis in September, our brave Delilah has endured five general anaesthetics, five rounds of chemotherapy and all of its horrible side effects, MRI scans, a lumbar puncture, bone marrow aspirate, hearing and kidney checks, infections, IV antibiotics, weekly blood tests and dressing changes, as well as blood and platelet transfusions.

“Along with the excellent facilities in the oncology ward, Rockinghorse provides toys and fun, creative activities which make our time at the Royal Alexandra more cheerful and less distressing.

“Our Delilah is such a strong, courageous and determined little girl.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-smith-santadash

Visit www.chect.org.uk for information about retinoblastoma.