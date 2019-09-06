Horsham branch of Extinction Rebellion backs climate change protests

Members of the newly-formed Horsham branch of Extinction Rebellion say they will be taking part in national and local protests over climate change.

It follows the group’s first meeting last week attended by more than 80 people at Horsham’s Unitarian Church hall.

Speakers led talks on current climate science data and its predicted consequences followed by information on the movement itself from members of the Godalming branch.

A spokesman said: “The Horsham Group will be holding further regular meetings and are expected to contribute to both national and local protests.

“These are to demand the urgent need for immediate action from the Government on current emissions targets, ecological destruction and threat to humanity itself.”