Historic sheep fair returns to Findon
The much-loved Findon Sheep Fair made a return on Saturday (September 11) on a smaller scale after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The fair has been an annual tradition for 200 years, but could not go ahead in 2020. The only other time the centuries-old event has not taken place was in 2001, during the foot-and-mouth epidemic.
This year, to maintain the charter and commemorate the historical event, a short opening ceremony was held, followed by a closing ceremony just a few moments later. There were 50 people in attendance, instead of the usual 6,000, and just five sheep on the green.
While the fair has taken place annually for 200 years, its roots can be traced back to 1261 when a charter was established, granting permission for a sheep fair to take place on Nepcote Green.
The event has grown over the years and now includes a funfair, sheep competitions and stalls run by local businesses.
Hopes are high that the Findon Sheep Fair will return as normal next year.