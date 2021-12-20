Haywards Heath school reverse advent calendar

Following last year’s successful campaign, St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School is collecting food and essentials to support the community this Christmas.

The idea of the Reverse Advent Calendar is to concentrate on giving, instead of receiving.

Rather than eating a piece of chocolate to mark the 24 days that lead up to Christmas, the school is donating a range of items to help those that need it most.

St Wilfred's CE Primary School kicks off Christmas with its annual Reverse Advent Calendar campaign.

Each day, a different food, drink or household essential was brought in, ranging from cereal, tea bags and soap to festive treats including Advent calendars, mince pies and biscuits.

Headteacher Simon Hateley said: “Christmas is a time of giving and sharing with those around us and we are proud to be supporting Haywards Heath Foodbank for a second year running. We are overjoyed at the generosity of our community – last year, we collected over 3,000 items, which we are hoping to match, if not exceed, this December!

“We have a food collection point all-year round, but the Reverse Advent Calendar is a fantastic tradition that helps the Foodbank, at a time of year when it is under the most strain.”