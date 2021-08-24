Guild Care: New donation centre opens in Goring

As a local charity, Guild Care relies on the kindness and support of the local community to fund our services. One of the many ways in which the community shows this support is by frequenting our charity shops.

As such, we are thrilled to announce that we have opened a new charity superstore and donation centre in Goring. This new location is called the Guild Care Woods Way Charity Superstore & Donation Centre and, as its name suggests, can be found in Woods Way.

Woods Way is taking donations now and will start selling products in mid-October. Specifically, it started taking donations on Monday, August 23, and is now open 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday. For the time being, it is closed on Sundays.

Alex Brooks-Johnson, chief executive of Guild Care

The donation centre is particularly looking for high-quality bric-a-brac, clothes, toys and so on. Although, please note that it is not currently accepting furniture. If you have furniture to donate, you can find out about our free furniture collection service on our website www.guildcare.org/furniture-collection

We would greatly appreciate it if you decide to donate your pre-loved items to Guild Care. The funds generated through selling such items in our shops are key in helping us achieve our charity’s mission.

If you are not aware, this mission is to deliver innovative and life-changing care services which help older people, children and adults with learning disabilities, and those living with dementia and their carers to share and enjoy a richer family and community life. It really is so important – so we would greatly appreciate your support.

However, donating items and shopping at our other locations is not the only way to support us. If you have time to give, you can volunteer to help in our shops, whether that be sorting donations at Woods Way, or helping in one of our other locations. Every single one of our volunteers helps to make a big difference to the people we work with. Again, you can find out more on our website.

Guild Care has opened a new charity superstore and donation centre in Goring

Guild Care’s charity shops have been a fixture on the high streets of Worthing and its surrounding areas since we opened our first location more than 40 years ago. Including Woods Way, we now have ten charity shops selling a wide variety of items, including second hand and new furniture, vintage clothes, bric-a-brac, books and children’s toys.

Adam Rider, director of retail, said: “I’m thrilled that we are opening up Woods Way for donations and can’t wait for October, when people will be able to come in to buy things as well. We’re always striving to meet the needs of the local community by providing the best shopping experience possible, which in turn supports the invaluable work we do as a charity.

“Through the generosity of local people’s donations, we are able to fill our now 11 shops with an array of pre-loved and recycled items; the sales of which go back into supporting our charity’s invaluable work.

“Thank you to everyone who has already donated at Woods Way – and we look forward to those of you we’ll see in the coming weeks.”