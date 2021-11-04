Green MP Caroline Lucas to join talk on Gatwick expansion

The meeting is being organised by the campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE.

It is being hosted by the West Sussex Youth Cabinet. “We are hoping to see youngsters from all around the country to join us to discuss the impact of airport expansion on our planet and future generations.” said a spokesperson for CAGNE.

She added that under discussion would be “Concerns of future generations in relation to the climate emergency and airport expansion plans to rebuild the emergency runway as a second runway.”

MP Caroline Lucas

The talk - at 7pm on November 11 - forms part of the CAGNE ‘Time is Ticking’ series of webinars.

Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: “Aviation has long been a battleground in the struggle between a liveable future and one in which people’s lives and livelihoods, and the planet on which we all depend, risk devastation.”