On Sunday (June 27), 40 teams of nine to 11-year-olds will get behind the wheels of vehicles they have built themselves to race as part of Greenpower Education Trust’s electric racing challenge.

The flagship event of the Formula Goblin season – the category of the Greenpower challenge aimed at the older bracket of primary school students – will see participating teams compete against one another in drag and slalom events.

However, the competition element comes second to the educational and social benefits of taking part in the Greenpower challenge.

The previous Goodwood Gathering of Goblins in 2019

With over 750 competing teams, the Greenpower design-build-race a car challenge is a unique, hands-on initiative that aims to spark an interest in STEM in young people aged nine to 25.

Participants need to get to grips with practical skills as well as problem solving, navigating adversity, and learning to work as a team in different situations.

The programme encourages more students to engage with STEM at an important time in their formative years, and see it is an exciting and viable career path.

Paul van Veggel, chief executive of Greenpower Education Trust, said: “It’s always wonderful to see our youngest competitors gracing the legendary tarmac of the Goodwood Motor Circuit in electric cars they have been able to physically build themselves.

“For most nine to 11-year-olds, engineering is not something they would usually give much thought to, but by engaging them in STEM in a fun and practical manner, the Greenpower challenge shows them from a young age just how exciting the industry can be.”

The Goodwood Gathering of Goblins, sponsored by advanced technologies company Lockheed Martin is one of 13 events on the Greenpower calendar in 2021, and will be run in conjunction with the appropriate government Covid-19 guidelines.

Emlyn Taylor, managing director of Lockheed Martin UK Rotary Mission Systems Group, said: “From bolts to batteries, screws to steering columns, with hard work, creativity and ingenuity, an individual and unique vehicle emerges ready for racing on the track.

“The Greenpower project provides children with an exciting, educational and hands-on project from start to finish.

“We are delighted to be the main sponsor of the 2021 Goodwood Gathering of Goblins and look forward to seeing the cars in action.