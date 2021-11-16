‘Give us a new hospital’: Fresh appeal from Horsham public

Many are adamant that Horsham should have a 24-hour A&E unit to cope with the district’s ever-expanding population.

The nearest emergency departments are at Worthing and at East Surrey Hospital in Redhill.

The call comes after readers of the West Susssex County Times were asked what one thing would make Horsham a better place.

NHS

And the answer was a resounding call for more medical facilities.

Helen Coen said a full-service local hospital was needed. “It’s scandalous that a town of this size doesn’t have one and I’m sure many lives are put at risk/lost because of the time it takes/difficulty of travelling all the way to East Surrey hospital.”

Elaine Hume called for “a hospital that’s open 24 hours a day which covers the whole of Horsham.”

Sara Hobbs said the town should have a new hospital ‘and more NHS dentists.’

Kimberly Rainey added that the town should have “a hospital with an A&E or urgent treatment centre like at Crawley.

“The Horsham district is now enormous thanks to the building of huge housing estates.”

But improved medical facilities are not the only things people would like to see in the town.

Others called for the return of weekly rubbish collections, free town centre parking - and a ban on more houses being built in the countryside.