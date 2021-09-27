Girls’ football team in Southwater start new season in new kit thanks to donation

Clive Bridgewater, a project manager at the electricity firm, was awarded a Team Sport Award by his employer to buy new cones, poles and bibs for the team.

Clive’s 15-year-old twin daughters, Jasmine and Siobhan, play for the squad and Siobhan trains with Brighton and Hove Albion to nurture her growing talent.

Clive said: “I was proud to win the award because it shows how the company supports our local community. This is the second year running the firm has helped the club.

Girls at Southwater Royals Football Club in their new kit SUS-210921-113718001

“They are a good team and having the right training equipment makes the training so much better.”

The Royals play in the premier division of the Sussex County Football Association league. Home matches are played at Millais Secondary School, Horsham, and training is at Southwater Leisure Centre.

Clive spends weekends during the football season volunteering at home matches by putting out goals, nets and corner flags and cheering on the team. He said: “The girls work as a team, rather than individuals, which gives them a perspective which will help them in their adult life, where teamwork is so important.

“You wouldn’t believe how proud I am as a dad watching the two girls play football. They are a good team and good role models for younger girls in the wider team.”