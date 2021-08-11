‘Get in’: Horsham’s luckiest man wins again with prize worth £52k

David Giles, who won £40,000 at Royal Ascot, must have the winning streak after coming up trumps again in online competition BOTB - scooping a top-of-the-range Golf GTi worth more than £37,000 plus £15,000 in cash.

Lucky David was at work when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up to let him know he’d scooped the VW Golf GTi Clubsport in the firm’s weekly midweek competition.

“Get in,” he said, buzzing with excitement. “I’m going to have to take the rest of the day off - how will I concentrate?”

Winning a new car and £15k cash just two years after scooping £40k from a £10 bet, David Giles could be Horsham's luckiest man

The 51-year-old, who’s been playing BOTB for years, said he liked ‘everything’ about the Golf.

“I just can’t believe it,” he laughed. “I’ve had a few Golfs over the years, and they’re great cars; the performance, the look, they’re just my favourite!”

David paid just £1 for his ticket to enter the competition where he won the wheels which boast almost 300bhp, it also has a seven speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.

But it wasn’t just the car the father-of-two scooped in the competition as Christian revealed a huge £15,000 in cash waiting for him in the boot.

“This is life changing for me. It’s been a tough year, and this money will go a long way! Thank you so much BOTB!”

David is father to Hannah, 20, and Dominic, 18.

“Of course some will go to the kids and the rest will go in the bank for now until I have time to gather my thoughts!”

But this isn’t the first time David has won big after a £10 bet won him £40,000 at Royal Ascot in 2019.

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Other recent winners have bagged £15,000 cash, a holiday to Las Vegas and a gaming tech bundle.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £42m-worth of cars so far.

BOTB’s Christian, who surprises winners every week, was thrilled to give him the good news: “Huge congratulations to David from everyone here at BOTB! He played for an amazing prize and it was great to meet him and give him the good news. Enjoy the car and the cash!”