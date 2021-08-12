A large number of the students made outstanding progress throughout their five years at St Andrew’s, with one achieving an average of 3.5 grades higher across his subjects than the government expected. Ms Mia Lowney, headteacher, said she was proud of what her students had achieved this summer.

“Since starting in post in January this year, I have been consistently impressed by our students as they have risen to every challenge that they have been set,” she added. “From adapting to remote learning, to embracing the rise of their GCSE target grades, to supporting the transition to becoming a co-educational school this September, our students have shown resilience, grit and determination to achieve their very best, embodying our school motto ‘nihil sine labore’ – nothing without work.

“The exceptional work from our staff team has continually supported our students throughout their GCSEs. These results show the aspiration and ambition our community has maintained throughout a turbulent 18 months. It represents the extraordinary commitment and perseverance I have seen every day from both our students and staff which will most certainly inspire the our whole community to continue to aspire to reach their potential next year and beyond.”

