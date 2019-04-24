Gatwick based trust offers bursaries for children with paralysis

The Neurokinex Charitable Trust is offering bursaries to children living with paralysis.

The Neurokinex Kids centre in Gatwick is able to run the scheme after receiving £20,000 in funding from The Peter Harrison Foundation Community Fund.

The ‘small grants fund’ organisation supports local community and voluntary groups and this award is part of its ‘Special Needs and Care for Children and Young People’ programme.

The Neurokinex Kids Centre Sponsorship Fund will allow access to cutting-edge neurological rehabilitation for eligible children living with all forms of paralysis, including spinal cord injury, stroke, transverse myelitis and cerebral palsy.

“Securing this funding from The Peter Harrison Foundation will be life-changing for some of our young beneficiaries,” said Kate Thornton-Jones, Fundraising Director for Neurokinex.

“A spinal cord injury at any age is devastating, but it’s particularly serious in the very young.

“That said, children’s bodies are highly adaptable and if injured youngsters are able to access quality rehabilitation, we can work together to maximise their rehabilitation.

“We are very grateful to The Peter Harrison Foundation whose generosity in funding these bursaries will support more families and ensure their children can access our support.”

For information on how to apply, contact trustees@neurokinex.org

For more about The Neurokinex Charitable Trust, visit: www.neurokinex.org