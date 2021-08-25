The scheme will help secure the airports long term growth, generating approximately 18400 additional jobs by 2038 and an additional expected £1.5 billion GVA to the region. While passenger numbers remain currently low due to the covid-19 pandemic, Gatwick is taking its plans for growth forward now as it still expects to be capacity constrained in the time it would take to secure approvals, complete construction and start operations.

The proposed plans would allow the airport's Northern runway to be brought into routine use, for departing aircraft by reposition its centre line further north by 12 metres. This would enable dual runway operations with the airport's main runway whilst meeting all international safety standards.

The plans would add resilience to Gatwick operations (reducing delays and congestion), bring new global connections and allow an increase in passenger capacity to approximately 75 million passengers per annum by 203.

Gatwick Airport

Other elements of the proposal include improved airports access, highway improvements, as well as additional landscape/ecological planting and environmental mitigation.